Sunny, hot with Air Quality Alert in effect through weekend

During that time, the agencies expect to see levels of air pollution, particularly ozone, considered unhealthy for sensitive groups like elderly adults, children and people with cardiac or respiratory illnesses.

On alert days, residents can help reduce air pollution by limiting or avoiding burning gasoline by ride-sharing or using public transportation, avoiding using gas-powered lawn equipment and avoiding burning yard waste.

Sunday will be sunny and hot, with temperatures climbing to around 94 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and mild, with lows only dipping to around 71 degrees.

On Monday, highs will climb a little more, reaching up around 99 degrees, dipping to lows around 74 degrees under partly cloudy skies overnight.