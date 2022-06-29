Sunny, hotter today; Air Quality Alert again in effect for Butler, Warren counties

It will be sunny and hotter for Thursday with the high near 93 degrees. Skies stay mostly clear Thursday night with an overnight low around 69 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night, with an overnight chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms and low temperatures around 69 degrees.

Showers are possible for the Fourth of July weekend, especially Saturday. However, Independence Day on Monday is expected to be dry with clear skies and temperatures near 90 degrees.