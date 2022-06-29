dayton logo
Sunny, hotter today; Air Quality Alert again in effect for Butler, Warren counties

Sarah Cosby, right, enjoys some shaved ice with Penny and Phoebe Lama Thursday, June 23, 2022, during CommonsFest at National Road Commons Park in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Weather
By
2 hours ago

Temperatures will trend higher each day through Friday, with highs back in the 90s by the end of the workweek before a cold front brings the next chance for rain.

After a cool morning with patchy fog before 9 a.m., it will be sunny and more humid today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect again today for Butler and Warren counties, issued by the Southern Ohio Air Pollution Control Agency due to expected ground-level ozone, or smog.

ExploreAir Quality Alert in effect again today in Butler, Warren counties

Skies remain clear Wednesday night, but humidity levels will continue to increase, preventing the overnight low from dipping below the lower 60s.

It will be sunny and hotter for Thursday with the high near 93 degrees. Skies stay mostly clear Thursday night with an overnight low around 69 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night, with an overnight chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms and low temperatures around 69 degrees.

Showers are possible for the Fourth of July weekend, especially Saturday. However, Independence Day on Monday is expected to be dry with clear skies and temperatures near 90 degrees.

