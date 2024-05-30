Sunny, mild today with highs low 70s

Friday will be sunny and warmer, with highs rising to around 78 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds on Friday night, for partly cloudy skies and lows around 53 degrees.

Clouds will continue to increase on Saturday ahead of a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon. Both rain and storm chances will continue through the night.

Highs will be around 81 degrees, falling to lows around 62 degrees.