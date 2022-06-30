Sunny, more humid today; Air Quality Alert in effect

An Air Quality Alert is in effect across the region due to expected ground-level ozone, or smog, that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children and people with underlying health conditions, according to the area air pollution control agencies.

Skies will be clear with a high of 91 degrees. Clouds move in for tonight, which will have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.