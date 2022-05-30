Sunny skies, above normal heat for Memorial Day

Skies stay mostly clear tonight with overnight temperatures dropping to around 68 degrees.

Sunny skies and windy gusts are set to accompany Tuesday’s high temperatures of 91 degrees. Wind gusts may range as high as 20 mph. Overnight brings calmer winds and temperatures around 68 degrees under mostly clear skies.

There is a chance of showers before noon Wednesday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., followed by a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Otherwise, skies will by partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Additional showers and thunderstorms may happen Wednesday night and into the overnight hours, which will have a low temperature around 60 degrees.

Thursday will likely be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny and much cooler, with a high near 76 degrees. There is a chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 55 degrees.

The workweek will end with dry conditions. It will be sunny and seasonable with a high near 77 degrees.