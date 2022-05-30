dayton logo
Sunny skies, above normal heat for Memorial Day

Honor Guard members from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, present the colors during a Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn, Ohio, May 31, 2021. Established in 1971, Memorial Day is an official federal holiday meant to allow people to honor the men and women who have died while on duty with the U.S. Military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair

6 hours ago

Warm weather and sunny skies are expected throughout the week with a chance of rain showers beginning Wednesday.

Today will be sunny with a high of 89 degrees, much hotter than the average Memorial Day temperature of 77-78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

ExploreAir Quality Alert issued for Memorial Day, Tuesday as weather heats up

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for today and Tuesday in Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties, issued by the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.

The Air Quality Index forecast is 101 for today and 105 for Tuesday. Any reading of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” but the general public is not expected to be affected, according to the agency.

Skies stay mostly clear tonight with overnight temperatures dropping to around 68 degrees.

Sunny skies and windy gusts are set to accompany Tuesday’s high temperatures of 91 degrees. Wind gusts may range as high as 20 mph. Overnight brings calmer winds and temperatures around 68 degrees under mostly clear skies.

There is a chance of showers before noon Wednesday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., followed by a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Otherwise, skies will by partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Additional showers and thunderstorms may happen Wednesday night and into the overnight hours, which will have a low temperature around 60 degrees.

Thursday will likely be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny and much cooler, with a high near 76 degrees. There is a chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 55 degrees.

The workweek will end with dry conditions. It will be sunny and seasonable with a high near 77 degrees.

