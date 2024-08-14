Sunny, warm today; Rain expected tomorrow night

Thursday will bring increasing clouds with highs around 87 degrees, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting around dark.

Rain will be likely with a chance of storms in the early-morning hours on Friday and is expected to continue through dawn. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Friday will be hot and rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and rain likely with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 88 degrees.

Overnight, there will be a chance of showers and storms until around midnight. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.