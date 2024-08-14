Sunny, warm today; Rain expected tomorrow night

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
37 minutes ago
X

Today will be sunny and warm, with highs around 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with lows around 63 degrees.

Thursday will bring increasing clouds with highs around 87 degrees, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting around dark.

Rain will be likely with a chance of storms in the early-morning hours on Friday and is expected to continue through dawn. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Friday will be hot and rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and rain likely with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 88 degrees.

Overnight, there will be a chance of showers and storms until around midnight. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

In Other News
1
Warm, cloudy today with afternoon, evening showers, thunderstorms
2
Warm today with rain, thunderstorms possible this afternoon
3
Warm, largely sunny for weekend; Rain chances return Monday
4
Mostly sunny, warm today; More sun, warm temperatures to end week
5
Hot, humid with chance of rain, possible strong, severe storms

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top