Sunny, warm today; Rain expected tomorrow night

Today will be sunny and warm, with highs around 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight, it will be mostly clear with lows around 63 degrees.
Thursday will bring increasing clouds with highs around 87 degrees, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting around dark.
Rain will be likely with a chance of storms in the early-morning hours on Friday and is expected to continue through dawn. Lows will be around 70 degrees.
Friday will be hot and rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and rain likely with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 88 degrees.
Overnight, there will be a chance of showers and storms until around midnight. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
