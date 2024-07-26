Sunny, warm today, Saturday; Chance of rain, storms on Sunday

Today will be sunny and warm, with highs around 83 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Saturday will be a little warmer, with highs around 87 degrees under sunny skies.
There will be more clouds on Saturday night as temperatures fall to around 65 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain starting in the morning and gradually rising as the day goes on. Starting in the afternoon there will be a chance of thunderstorms as well, and both rain and storm chances will continue through the night.
Highs on Sunday will be around 90 degrees, falling to a low around 70 degrees overnight.
