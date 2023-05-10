X

Sunny, warm today, tomorrow ahead of rainy end of week

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
32 minutes ago

Today will be sunny and warm, with a high around 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will be a few more clouds overnight, but it will still be mostly clear with lows around 51 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs around 82 degrees.

Overnight, though, clouds will increase, for a chance of rain starting around 5 am and a slight chance of storms beginning right shortly before dawn. Lows will be around 61 degrees.

Friday will be rainy, with a chance of showers around dawn that will be likely starting mid-morning.

There will be rain and a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Friday night will also be rainy, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until after midnight, when there will be just a chance of rain until morning.

It will be warm on Friday, with a high around 79 degrees, and lows around 65 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mild with clearing skies today; Highs in upper 60s
2
Strong to severe storms, isolated tornado possible this evening
3
Overspreading clouds this afternoon; Rain, storms to start overnight
4
Mostly sunny, warm today ahead of wetter weekend
5
Mostly sunny, mild temps today; Warm weather returns this weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top