Sunny, warm weather expected through weekend

Today will be sunny, warm and breezy, with highs around 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear with lows around 57 degrees.
On Saturday it will again be sunny and warm with highs around 78 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 56 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with highs around 80 degrees, and Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 57 degrees.
