Temps nosedive today; Warmer President’s Day weekend ahead

Weather
By
2 hours ago

Temperatures nosedive today after a cold front moved through the region on the heels of a storm system; however, it will be warmer for President’s Day weekend.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high just above freezing near 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will dissipate for mostly clear skies tonight, which will have an overnight low around 22 degrees.

It will be sunny and more seasonable for Saturday with a high near 45 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 33 degrees.

Sunday will be warmer with partly sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

President’s Day will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 35 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high near 52 degrees. There is a chance of showers rafter 1 p.m. and into Tuesday night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

The chance of showers continues through Thursday.

