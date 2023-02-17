Temps nosedive today; Warmer President’s Day weekend ahead

Sunday will be warmer with partly sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

President’s Day will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 35 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high near 52 degrees. There is a chance of showers rafter 1 p.m. and into Tuesday night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

The chance of showers continues through Thursday.