Temps push back into 90s today, prompt air quality alert

It will be hotter today with high temperatures pushing back into the 90s before rain chances return tonight and again Sunday afternoon.
Clouds will increase through the day, which will have a high near 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for today because weather conditions are favorable for ground-level ozone, or smog, to form. The Air Quality Index forecast for today is 101; any reading of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according air pollution control agencies.
There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.
Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 91 on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 2 and 8 p.m. with the chance of showers and storms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., the NWS says. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low in the lower 60s.
The new workweek will be sunny and not as hot to start with highs expected in the 80s that will push into the 90s by Thursday.
