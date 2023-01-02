Temps well above normal; Steady rain, possible thunder through Tuesday morning

Steady, soaking rain with a few rumbles of thunder will move through the region starting tonight and into Tuesday morning.
However, temperatures will stay well above normal for the next couple days.
The high temperature for today reached 59 degrees in Dayton and Columbus and 61 degrees in Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[1:00 PM] Widespread/soaking rain, with a few embedded thunderstorms, will impact the region tonight through Tuesday morning. Ponding of water in low-lying areas is expected, but overall flood threat is low. Breezy conditions settle in Tue AM/PM with gusts to ~35 MPH likely. pic.twitter.com/ScX5NETx7p— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 2, 2023
The overnight low is expected around 55 degrees.
There is a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday for Darke County. Fog will reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between cars ahead.
High temperatures Tuesday could shatter records, with a high of 64 degrees expected, according to the NWS.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast before noon, followed by a chance of showers. It also will be windy, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night, with a thunderstorm possible after 4 a.m. The overnight low is expected around 56 degrees.
Unusually warm conditions continue Wednesday, which is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees after a chance of morning showers.
However, a cooldown begins Wednesday with an overnight low around 36 degrees.
There is a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Thursday, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. The overnight low will be near freezing.
Temperatures for Friday return to seasonal norms, with the high near 39 degrees.