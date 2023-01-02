Temps well above normal; Steady rain, possible thunder through Tuesday morning

There is a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday for Darke County. Fog will reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between cars ahead.

High temperatures Tuesday could shatter records, with a high of 64 degrees expected, according to the NWS.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast before noon, followed by a chance of showers. It also will be windy, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night, with a thunderstorm possible after 4 a.m. The overnight low is expected around 56 degrees.

Unusually warm conditions continue Wednesday, which is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees after a chance of morning showers.

However, a cooldown begins Wednesday with an overnight low around 36 degrees.

There is a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Thursday, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. The overnight low will be near freezing.

Temperatures for Friday return to seasonal norms, with the high near 39 degrees.