Thursday weather: Cool with decreasing clouds

After some overnight showers, today will be cool with decreasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 59 degrees.

Clouds will increase again overnight as temperatures fall to around 42 degrees.

Skies will gradually clear again on Friday, with a high around 57 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear and freezing cold, with low temperatures falling to around 30 degrees.

Veteran’s Day will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 53 degrees.

On Saturday night, it will be mostly clear and again freezing cold, with lows around 30 degrees.