Timeline for snowfall: Season’s first accumulating snow this week

Skies will remain cloudy through mid-morning Wednesday before they gradually clear with a high temperature near 38 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.

With the cold temperatures of winter still ahead of us, here is a great reminder regarding the safety of our pets. pic.twitter.com/V4uqowxiCl — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 6, 2021

A warmup starts Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees.

A chance of rain arrives Thursday night, which will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees.

It will be even warmer Friday, but wet for the end of the workweek, mainly after 1 p.m. The afternoon high will reach near 63 degrees. Rainy and breezy conditions continue Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 47 degrees.