Tonight is last supermoon of 2022

The moon will shine tonight at its fullest at 9:36 p.m., and will appear full through early Saturday.
The full moon is the sturgeon moon, named by the Native American Algonquian tribes that lived in present-day Ohio, because it was the time of year the large fish were more easily caught in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, NASA’s Gordon Johnston wrote in his Full Moon Guide.
This moon also is considered a supermoon It will be the last supermoon of the year and is the third closest full moon to Earth of the year. The full moons for June and July were closer.
The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak late Friday night into early Saturday, but the nearly full moon will make it difficult to see the meteor shower.
The full moon for next month will be Sept. 10. It is expected to reach peak fullness at 5:59 a.m. It will appear full for three days, between Sept. 8 and Sept. 11.
