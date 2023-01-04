Warm, breezy today with chance of rain in morning

Overnight, though, lows around 32 degrees mean that a chance of rain after dark will mix with a chance of snow in the late evening. Precipitation chances will drop away around midnight.

Friday will be cloudy and cold, with highs around 39 degrees.

Overnight there will be a chance of snow starting after midnight and mixing with a chance of rain starting around 3 a.m.

A mix of rain and snow is likely before dawn on Saturday.

Lows on Friday night will be around 32 degrees.