Warm, breezy today with showers, possible severe thunderstorms

There will be periods of showers and thunderstorms to end the work week, with a chance for bit of a break on the weekend before rain chances return ahead of Memorial Day, the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicted.

Today will be warm, muggy and breezy, with rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and overnight. During that time, strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging winds as the main threat, though localized flooding from heavy rain is also possible.

Highs will be around 84 degrees, and lows will be around 65 degrees.

Rain and storm chances will continue on Thursday, with showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal but still warm, with highs around 79 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with a lingering chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the night. Lows will be around 63 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning but showers likely in the afternoon. Highs will be around 82 degrees.

The rain is expected to continue overnight, falling to a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Overnight lows will be around 66 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be gradually clearing skies as well as gradually falling rain and thunderstorm chances as temperatures rise to around 82 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows around 57 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs around 79 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and storms as temperatures fall to around 61 degrees.

For Memorial Day, the NWS predicted partly sunny skies and a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight, with highs around 78 degrees and lows around 58 degrees.

