Warm fall days, cool nights through midweek

Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy but warm with a high near 75 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. A south wind of 10 to 16 mph will have gusts as high as 26 mph, the NWS said.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Wednesday, then showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 50 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny but cooler Thursday with a high temperature near 61 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 41 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 59 degrees. Overnight will be mostly clear with a low around 41 degrees.

Sunshine and dry conditions persist Friday into the weekend.

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the weekend, with a chance of showers returning for Sunday.