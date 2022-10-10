Warm fall days, cool nights through midweek

BreakingNews
A World A’Fair moves to Greene County in 2023
A warming trend begins today and continues through midweek before a cold front brings rain and cooler air to the region.

Today will be sunny with a high of 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will stay clear tonight, with an overnight low temperature around 48 degrees.

Sunny skies continue for Tuesday, which will have a high near 75 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers overnight after 2 a.m.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy but warm with a high near 75 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. A south wind of 10 to 16 mph will have gusts as high as 26 mph, the NWS said.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Wednesday, then showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 50 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny but cooler Thursday with a high temperature near 61 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 41 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 59 degrees. Overnight will be mostly clear with a low around 41 degrees.

Sunshine and dry conditions persist Friday into the weekend.

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the weekend, with a chance of showers returning for Sunday.

