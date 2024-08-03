Warm today with clearing skies, chance of rain, storms

Today will be warm with clearing skies and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially around noon and the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 87 degrees.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 68 degrees.
On Sunday, it will be sunny with highs around 91 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 69 degrees.
Monday will be similar to Sunday, with sunny skies, highs around 91 degrees, a mostly clear night and lows around 71 degrees.
