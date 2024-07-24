Warm today with rain, thunderstorms this afternoon

Rain and storm chances will dip in the evening, but there will still be a chance of both throughout the night. Skies will be mostly cloudy and lows will fall to around 64 degrees.

On Thursday, clouds will gradually decrease, but there will be a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, falling away around nightfall. Highs will be around 85 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 63 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and warm, with highs around 85 degrees, followed by a mostly clear, cool night with lows around 62 degrees.