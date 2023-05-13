Warm with chance of rain, thunderstorms today

There will be a chance of rain for most of the day, with a slight chance of thunderstorms starting around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain and storm chances will trail off before dark, for a mostly cloudy, calm night.
Highs will be around 78 degrees, with lows around 58 degrees.
A weather system could potentially move through the area on Sunday, bringing damaging winds. The NWS predicted a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Otherwise, Sunday will be mostly cloudy during the day with highs around 74 degrees.
Overnight, precipitation chances will trail off in the early-morning hours. Clouds will decrease after midnight, for mostly clear skies by dawn on Monday. Lows will be around 47 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 74 degrees, and Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 49 degrees.
About the Author