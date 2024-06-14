Warm, humid with slight chance of rain today ahead of hot, sunny weekend

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Today, there will be a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms until the early afternoon, with gradually decreasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 86 degrees, but humid conditions could make it feel closer to 90 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and hot, with highs around 85 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 60 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and even warmer, with highs climbing up to around 93 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and mild, with lows around 70 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny, hot today; Air Quality Alert in effect
2
Sunny, warm, breezy today
3
Sunny, warm today; Rain to return Saturday
4
Cool, rainy today; Warmer, drier for end of workweek
5
Partly sunny, warm today with chance of showers, thunderstorms

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top