Warmup continues; Highest temp of week on Thanksgiving

An ongoing warming trend this will culminate with the highest temperature of the week on Thanksgiving.
The high for today will be around 50 degrees again today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be clear with an overnight low around 29 degrees.
The warming trend continues Wednesday, which will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night, which will have an overnight low above freezing.
Thanksgiving Day will be the warmest of the week, with an afternoon high temperature expected near 57 degrees.
Thursday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 43 degrees. There is a chance of rain during the overnight hours, according to the NWS.
Black Friday likely will be a wet one, and slightly colder with the high temperature near 51 degrees.
A chance of rain continues for Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.
Weekend high temperatures are expected to hover around 50 degrees.
About the Author