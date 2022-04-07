More showers expected today; rain and snow in forecast tonight, Saturday

It will be cooler with the chance for showers through Saturday.
Showers are likely today, mainly after 4 p.m., with a high near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The potential for graupel, or soft hail, is high for today, and winds will pick up for the afternoon hours with gusts around 20 to 25 mph. As cooler air moves into the area there also will be the chance of some snow showers overnight, between 2 and 5 a.m. Friday but little to no accumulation is expected. The overnight low will be in the mid-30s.
[10:17 PM] Majority of rain showers have pushed eastward, with skies gradually clearing from the west overnight. However, an unsettled pattern will keep several rounds of rain and even some snow in the forecast through the end of the work week and beginning of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/dfMi4EbZH4— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 7, 2022
Scattered snow showers are expected Friday morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 and 9 a.m. followed by rain. Some thunder also is possible. The high will be near 49 degrees, the NWS said.
Rain continues in the overnight hours, followed by a chance of rain and show showers after 4 a.m. Saturday. The overnight low will be around 33 degrees.
There is the chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Saturday, then a chance of rain showers. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 32 degrees.
It will be dry Sunday before more systems move into the area for next week.
Sunday will be warmer as well, with a high near 57 degrees.
The workweek starts still warmer and dry with a high near 70. However, a chance of showers returns Monday night.
