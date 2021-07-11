Wet, windy weather ahead today, showers and storms possible through the week

Showers and a thunderstorm are likely before 11 a.m., then we will see chances of showers or a storm between 11 a.m. and noon. In the afternoon and evening, the chances of rain are low. We may see some wind today, with speeds reaching up to 11 mph, the NWS said. Temperatures will hover between 70 and 80 degrees today.

Tonight, we may see more showers and storms, particularly after 10 p.m. The showers and storms will continue into Monday morning, the NWS said.