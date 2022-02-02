What do snow emergency levels mean?

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has a phone line people can call to find out whether a snow emergency has been issued. That number is 937-496-7669. The office is urging residents to not call the regional dispatch center to check on road conditions.

“Residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary trips during the storm to give road crews room to work,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release.