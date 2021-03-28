Windy weather, rain expected in the Miami Valley Sunday morning

After a clear day yesterday, the Miami Valley may see some rain and thunderstorms with some windy weather today. Most of the storms and showers are expected before 11 a.m. today, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.
The day may be windy, with wind speeds reaching over 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 36 mph, the NWS said.
Temperatures today will be cool, hovering just below 50 degrees in the evening before dropping to the lower 30s overnight. The wind will continue into the evening, though wind speeds will drop to around 15 mph, then between 6-11 mph after midnight.
Tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly cooler, though the skies will be sunny. Highs for today will stay just below 60 degrees and the skies will be clear and sunny. The day may be breezy, the NWS said.
On Tuesday, the area will see sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs near 70 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees and the area may see some showers.