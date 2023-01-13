Windy with isolated light snow today; Calmer, warmer for weekend

Today will be windy with isolated light snow showers throughout the morning and afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Gusts will be as high as 24 mph, and temperatures will only reach up around 33 degrees.
Showers are expected to taper off in the evening, and then overnight clouds will gradually decrease, for mostly clear skies by the time the sun rises on Saturday. Nighttime temperatures will fall to around 22 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and cold, with a high around 37 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will slowly increase again, though skies will still be partly clear by dawn on Sunday. Lows will be around 24 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny and a little warmer, with a high around 42 degrees, but overnight temperatures will fall back to around 32 degrees.
