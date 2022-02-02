Winter storm targets region; Heavy ice, snow on the way

A potent winter storm has moved into the region, expected to bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow that will lead to dangerous driving conditions along with possible tree damage and power outages.
All 88 counties in Ohio will be under a winter storm warning through 7 a.m. Friday, issued by the National Weather Service offices in Wilmington and Cleveland.
- Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties are expected to receive possible accumulations of 4 to 7 inches of snow and two-tenths to four-tenths of an inch of ice.
- Darke County is expected to receive possible accumulations of 6 to 12 inches of snow and one-tenth of an inch of ice.
- The warning takes effect at midnight for Butler and Warren counties, which are expected to receive possible accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of snow and one-quarter to one-half of an inch of ice.
Travel on Thursday for the morning and evening commutes is expected to be treacherous with heavy snow to the north, prolonged sleet in the south and winds around 30 mph throughout the day.
Ice and wind can lead to tree damage with branches falling into electric lines, which could lead to widespread power outages.
Rain continued to fall over most the area Wednesday evening. Snow eventually will start to mix in northwest of Dayton before a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain moves south and east toward Interstate 71 overnight, the NWS said.
The transition from rain to a wintry mix is expected by daybreak Thursday for the Dayton area. Pavement temperatures will dip to near or just below freezing, so any untreated roadways could develop icy spots overnight. The high for Thursday will be near 29 degrees. It also will be blustery with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Rain continues to fall over most the area early this evening. Snow will eventually start to mix in northwest of Dayton later this evening before wintry precipitation (sleet and freezing rain) moves south and east toward I-71 late overnight. pic.twitter.com/1WTkLeViqE— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 2, 2022
However, rain is expected through the night in Butler and Warren counties and areas near Cincinnati.
A prolonged transition from rain to a wintry mix to snow on Thursday means a lengthy period of sleet, which could be heavy at times. This is especially for areas along and south of I-70.
The high will be near 32 degrees with wind gusts as high as 29 mph.
The wide swath of heavy sleet expected before 4 p.m. between the I-70 and I-71 corridor could cut down on snow and ice accumulations, the NWS said.
When rain begins to transition to freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight, we would love to know what you are seeing. Having real time observations helps us refine our forecasts and improve our service. A great way to report precipitation type is through mPING (see graphic below). pic.twitter.com/JHSQaLBzuN— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 2, 2022
Snow will taper off on Friday, and Arctic air will build in, leading to a bitterly cold weekend.
Once the snow moves out, cloudy skies gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 22 degrees.
Skies will be mostly clear Friday night, which will have an overnight low around zero to slightly below.
It will be sunny Saturday with a high in the lower to middle 20s. The overnight low will fall to the single digits.
Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high in the middle 30s.