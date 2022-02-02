Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Winter storm targets region; Heavy ice, snow on the way

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Weather
By Daniel SuscoJen Balduf - Staff Writer
Updated 1 hour ago

A potent winter storm has moved into the region, expected to bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow that will lead to dangerous driving conditions along with possible tree damage and power outages.

Explore5 tips for driving on icy roads

All 88 counties in Ohio will be under a winter storm warning through 7 a.m. Friday, issued by the National Weather Service offices in Wilmington and Cleveland.

  • Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties are expected to receive possible accumulations of 4 to 7 inches of snow and two-tenths to four-tenths of an inch of ice.
  • Darke County is expected to receive possible accumulations of 6 to 12 inches of snow and one-tenth of an inch of ice.
  • The warning takes effect at midnight for Butler and Warren counties, which are expected to receive possible accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of snow and one-quarter to one-half of an inch of ice.
ExploreWhat do snow emergency levels mean?

Travel on Thursday for the morning and evening commutes is expected to be treacherous with heavy snow to the north, prolonged sleet in the south and winds around 30 mph throughout the day.

Ice and wind can lead to tree damage with branches falling into electric lines, which could lead to widespread power outages.

ExploreWhat to include in a power outage emergency kit

Rain continued to fall over most the area Wednesday evening. Snow eventually will start to mix in northwest of Dayton before a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain moves south and east toward Interstate 71 overnight, the NWS said.

The transition from rain to a wintry mix is expected by daybreak Thursday for the Dayton area. Pavement temperatures will dip to near or just below freezing, so any untreated roadways could develop icy spots overnight. The high for Thursday will be near 29 degrees. It also will be blustery with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Explore‘Don’t crowd the snowplow’ a good habit when winter weather strikes

However, rain is expected through the night in Butler and Warren counties and areas near Cincinnati.

A prolonged transition from rain to a wintry mix to snow on Thursday means a lengthy period of sleet, which could be heavy at times. This is especially for areas along and south of I-70.

The high will be near 32 degrees with wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

The wide swath of heavy sleet expected before 4 p.m. between the I-70 and I-71 corridor could cut down on snow and ice accumulations, the NWS said.

Snow will taper off on Friday, and Arctic air will build in, leading to a bitterly cold weekend.

Once the snow moves out, cloudy skies gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 22 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear Friday night, which will have an overnight low around zero to slightly below.

It will be sunny Saturday with a high in the lower to middle 20s. The overnight low will fall to the single digits.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high in the middle 30s.

In Other News
1
What do snow emergency levels mean?
2
NEW DETAILS: Winter storm watch, warning: Heavy ice, snow mix on the...
3
What do snow emergency levels mean?
4
Keep your pets safe in cold weather
5
How you can stay safe, healthy during extreme cold

About the Authors

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top