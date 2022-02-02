Winter storm targets region; Heavy ice, snow on the way

Explore What to include in a power outage emergency kit

Rain continued to fall over most the area Wednesday evening. Snow eventually will start to mix in northwest of Dayton before a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain moves south and east toward Interstate 71 overnight, the NWS said.

The transition from rain to a wintry mix is expected by daybreak Thursday for the Dayton area. Pavement temperatures will dip to near or just below freezing, so any untreated roadways could develop icy spots overnight. The high for Thursday will be near 29 degrees. It also will be blustery with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Rain continues to fall over most the area early this evening. Snow will eventually start to mix in northwest of Dayton later this evening before wintry precipitation (sleet and freezing rain) moves south and east toward I-71 late overnight. pic.twitter.com/1WTkLeViqE — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 2, 2022

However, rain is expected through the night in Butler and Warren counties and areas near Cincinnati.

A prolonged transition from rain to a wintry mix to snow on Thursday means a lengthy period of sleet, which could be heavy at times. This is especially for areas along and south of I-70.

The high will be near 32 degrees with wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

The wide swath of heavy sleet expected before 4 p.m. between the I-70 and I-71 corridor could cut down on snow and ice accumulations, the NWS said.

When rain begins to transition to freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight, we would love to know what you are seeing. Having real time observations helps us refine our forecasts and improve our service. A great way to report precipitation type is through mPING (see graphic below). pic.twitter.com/JHSQaLBzuN — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 2, 2022

Snow will taper off on Friday, and Arctic air will build in, leading to a bitterly cold weekend.

Once the snow moves out, cloudy skies gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 22 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear Friday night, which will have an overnight low around zero to slightly below.

It will be sunny Saturday with a high in the lower to middle 20s. The overnight low will fall to the single digits.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high in the middle 30s.