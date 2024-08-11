15 years of Shakespeare: Outdoor theater company celebrates milestone with free performances

Director Galen Wilson said his company is akin to Brigadoon, the mythical Scottish town that materializes for a single day once per century and then evaporates. The South Park company, he said, appears once each summer for a weekend, but then its stage on South Park Green disappears for another year.

“SiSP has two goals: to engage the audience with excellent entertainment, and to give cast and crew a delightful time in production,” Wilson said. “Happily, year after year it proves possible to distill the fun enjoyed in rehearsal into a fine audience experience.”

About the play

It’s a comedy: “Love’s Labour’s Lost” is a fast-paced war of wits, pitting men against women, privilege against the working class, education against ignorance, and Russia against France. In nearly every pairing, the underdogs win, at least a little.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” is a fast-paced war of wits, pitting men against women, privilege against the working class, education against ignorance, and Russia against France. In nearly every pairing, the underdogs win, at least a little. The plot: Ferdinand, the King of Navarre, convinces three friends to join his pledge to study for three years, during which time they will fast one day each week, eat plain food on the other days, sleep but little, and see no women. The pledge goes awry when the Princess of France arrives as an emissary to Ferdinand on an important matter of state, bringing three ladies-in-waiting with her. Predictably, the men fall in love with these out-of-reach women. Each plots to slither out of his vows without being caught.

Ferdinand, the King of Navarre, convinces three friends to join his pledge to study for three years, during which time they will fast one day each week, eat plain food on the other days, sleep but little, and see no women. The pledge goes awry when the Princess of France arrives as an emissary to Ferdinand on an important matter of state, bringing three ladies-in-waiting with her. Predictably, the men fall in love with these out-of-reach women. Each plots to slither out of his vows without being caught. The setting: As with many Shakespearian productions, directors dream up innovative, often contemporary settings. In this case Shakespeare’s 1595 script is being showcased in the 1960s. “The King and his friends are ivory-tower geeks in white shirts and narrow ties,” said Wilson. " The Princess and her party arrive as flower children in bell-bottoms and a rainbow of tie-dye, singing pop songs you might remember, and distributing daisies to the audience.” Will these women help the men to loosen up? As the Princess notes, ‘Praise we may afford. To any lady that subdues a lord’”

As with many Shakespearian productions, directors dream up innovative, often contemporary settings. In this case Shakespeare’s 1595 script is being showcased in the 1960s. “The King and his friends are ivory-tower geeks in white shirts and narrow ties,” said Wilson. " The Princess and her party arrive as flower children in bell-bottoms and a rainbow of tie-dye, singing pop songs you might remember, and distributing daisies to the audience.” Will these women help the men to loosen up? As the Princess notes, ‘Praise we may afford. To any lady that subdues a lord’” It wouldn’t be a Shakespeare play if it didn’t include a masked party. Shakespeare’s would-be lovers disguise themselves as Russians. SiSP’s men attempt to impersonate the Soviet KGB … but the unimpressed women find them more akin to hapless “Kaos” agents from the television sitcom “Get Smart.”

Wilson said “Love’s Labour’s Lost” is often criticized for an unsatisfying cliffhanger ending lacking joy and mirth. Shakespeare wrote a subsequent play — ”Love’s Labour’s Won” — but no copy has survived. Wilson promises that SiSP’s ending hints broadly at a cheerful future for everyone.

“You won’t leave disappointed,” he said.

Why company members love this experience

After attending the SiSP productions for years, Amanda Lewis and three members of her family are now in the cast.

“Shakespeare in South Park has been a wonderful way to introduce my children to theater generally and Shakespeare in particular,” said Lewis who will portray schoolmarm Holofernes. “The productions are consistently engaging and fun, and family-friendly enough that I have felt comfortable taking even younger elementary children to watch, not always a given with Shakespeare. Attending the play has become a traditional part of our first week of school. This year, we are enjoying a new perspective on Shakespeare with four of us in the cast. My 11-, 15- and 16-year-old children were all eager to audition after so many years in the audience.”

Wilson said although “Love’s Labour’s Lost” may be new to many, it’s not unfamiliar. It’s one of Shakespeare’s earliest plays, its themes and characters reappear in his best-loved comedies. Berowne and Rosaline’s love/hate relationship may remind you of Benedick and Beatrice in “Much Ado About Nothing.” Miscarried letters later became a central theme in “‘Twelfth Night.” The badly-acted-play-within-a-play enjoyed an encore in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” is where Shakespeare test-drove these devices, Wilson said.

“It’s the funniest Shakespeare play you’ve never seen.”

The cast and crew

The company includes both South Park residents and those from outside the neighborhood. Returning cast members include Brian Ressler (Ferdinand), Susan Robert (Princess), Sarah Pearson (Rosaline), Scot Randolph (Dumaine), David Meadows (Armado), John Wysong (Costard), Wayne Wolfe (Nathaniel), Heather Atkinson (Jaquenetta), Bud Maylum (Dull), and Elizabeth Horner and Erin Bailey (Attendants).

New performers are Shawn Daniels (Berowne), Caleb Floyd (Longaville), Zoey Knapp (Boyet), Keslina Luoma (Maria), Anna Blair (Katharine), Amanda Lewis (Holofernes), Lewis (Moth) and Sarana Lewis (Mercade). Phyllis Tonne acts as a teacher’s helper. Other participants include Jene Shaw (Assistant Director), Mary Carlson (Stage Manager) and Maria Whisnant (Assistant Stage Manager) help keep everything humming smoothly.

Wilson said he knew they were on to a good thing when he was able to cast all of the actors in roles for which they were particularly well suited. '

“That ‘good thing’ became even more obvious at an early rehearsal when actors’ interpretations of their lines and characters made me laugh out loud — in a scene Shakespeare didn’t intend to be funny. Our actors’ real-life camaraderie is certain to enhance viewers’ delight with this show.”

How to go

What: “Love’s Labour’s Lost” by William Shakespeare. Produced by Shakespeare in South Park.

Where: South Park Green, 601 Hickory St., Dayton, just west of Wayne Avenue

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 16-18

Cost: Free; donations are gratefully received.

More: facebook.com/shakespeareinsouthparkdayton, or call 937-222-7324

Note: Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Park at Hope Lutheran Church (500 Hickory) or Emerson Academy (501 Hickory). In case of rain or excessive heat, the show will play at Hope Lutheran Church (500 Hickory).

Another free Shakespeare production

Richmond Shakespeare Festival presents the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company touring production of “Hamlet”, by William Shakespeare, at Jack Elstro Plaza (47 N. 6th St., Richmond, Ind.) at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 — and it’s free. There will be food trucks at 6 p.m. People who attend are asked to bring a chair or blanket. The play starts at 7 p.m., runs 90 minutes and has a 15-minute intermission. The performance venue, part of a public park, is recently constructed and ADA compliant. Those with questions about the facility or require assistance should call 765-373-9022 or email info@richmondshakes.org.