2 local malls to expand shopping hours starting next week

Starting Monday, Nov. 2, both the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Both malls had been shutting down an hour earlier, at 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The malls’ new hours are not quite back to the same level as they were before COVID-19, when the retail centers were open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.