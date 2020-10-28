2 local malls to expand shopping hours starting next week

The two Dayton-area malls that share a parent company are expanding their operating hours, staying open an hour later six days a week.
Starting Monday, Nov. 2, both the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Both malls had been shutting down an hour earlier, at 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The malls’ new hours are not quite back to the same level as they were before COVID-19, when the retail centers were open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
A Dayton Mall spokeswoman said the mall also will start opening its doors at 10 a.m. to accommodate those who participate in a “Mall Walker” program.
A spokeswoman for The Mall at Fairfield Commons said the newly expanded hours “will allow guests more time to safely dine, shop and enjoy the town center."
Hours of operation for tenants may vary, so shoppers are encouraged to call ahead, mall officials said.