20 events in Dayton to keep you entertained in January

Bobcat Goldthwait could’ve easily been stereotyped as that weird, loud guy from the “Police Academy” film franchise. Instead, he continued to work and evolve and is now regarded as a smart, insightful comedian and respected film director. Goldthwait returns to town for a one-nighter at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. Cost: $40 general admission, $75 front area VIP. Live comedy continues at Wiley’s with Mark Chalifoux on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 8, Mat Alano-Martin on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15 and Dave Waite on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21 and 22. Tickets are $15 per show. Greg Hahn performs on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29. Cost: $20. Other than Goldthwait’s performance, all show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Call 937-224-5653 or visit wileyscomedy.com.

Michael Blackson

Comic Michael Blackson is in town for only one day but he is doing three sets. He performs at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Green, Beavercreek, on Sunday, Jan. 16. Show times are 4, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Single tickets aren’t available for this show, only two- and four-person tables. It’s $96 for tables of two, $192 tables of four. VIP packages are available. The Funny Bone presents Tony Rock Friday through Sunday, Jan. 7-9. Cost: $22. Josh Arnold performs on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15. Cost: $25. Gary Owen returns Friday-Sunday, Jan. 21-23. Cost: $47 to $57. Earthquake returns to the Funny Bone on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29. Cost: $37 to $47. Other than Blackson’s show, all performances begin at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. These shows are all 21 and older. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com.

Into the Woods

There are plenty of books, films and television programs doing mashups of classic characters today but that wasn’t the case when “Into the Woods” premiered in the mid-’80s. The musical from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine created a new story by melding plots from “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and other fables. Tina McPhearson directs a new local production opening at Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, Friday, Jan. 14. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Cost: $18, $20. Season tickets are available. Dayton Playhouse presents “Into the Woods” through Sunday, Jan. 30. Call 937-424-8477 or visit www.daytonplayhouse.org.

The Adams Family

Considering it began as single-panel cartoons in “The New Yorker” magazine in the late 1930s, “The Addams Family” has been an incredibly enduring piece of intellectual property. It was a popular sitcom in the 1960s and has been reimagined as cartoons, features films and stage plays. Muse Machine presents a cast of young performers in an adaptation of “The Addams Family” at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, Friday through Sunday, Jan. 14-16. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $27 to $65. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

Charlie & Doggy

TheatreLab Dayton, formerly Dare 2 Defy Productions, opens a new season with artistic director Mackensie King and executive director Philip Drennen. First on the schedule is “Charlie & Doggy: And the Song at the Edge of the World,” an original musical featuring an all-local cast. The show is presented at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton, Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 19- 22. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $28 to $53. theatrelabdayton.org. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

INNOVAtheatre

INNOVAtheatre’s latest production is “The 25th Annual Putnam Co. Spelling Bee” directed by Nicholas Brown. The rest of the technical team includes assistant director Christopher Koonce, choreographer Anna Rae Brown, vocal director Adelyn Rae Helms and orchestral director Judy Mansky. The play is presented at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 13-16. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with 3 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Cost: $25. Visit sorgoperahouse.org.

Dayton Dinner Theater

Dayton Dinner Theater is a unique event at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, featuring live jazz music, dinner from Brock Masterson and a film screening. The next installment is a screening of the “The Wizard of Oz” on Sunday, Jan. 16. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. followed by music and dinner at 6 p.m. The movie begins at 7 p.m. Next on the schedule is “The Princess Bride” on Jan. 30, followed by “Caddyshack” on Feb. 6. Cost: $35. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Godspell

Like “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Godspell” premiered in 1971 and used The Bible as the source material for a modern musical. Fifty years later, the show still holds a unique place in the history of musical theater. A new production of “Godspell” opens at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, on Thursday, Jan. 13. Show times are between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Doors open two hours before show time. The buffet opens at about 11:15 a.m. for matinees and 6:15 p.m. for evening performances. Cost: $67 through $78 adults, $37 children 11 and younger. “Godspell” runs through Sunday, Feb. 13. Call 1-800-677-9505 or visit lacomedia.com.

Micro Wrestling

Lil Show, Heavy Metal Mario, Little Miss and Disco Dom are just some of the athletes, all less than 5 feet tall, that make up the Micro Wrestling brand. It’s a busy January for the company with a half a dozen matches in Ohio as well as dates in Georgia, West Virginia, South Carolina and Illinois. Micro Wrestling is presented at JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. Cost: $10 to $25. Call 937-746-4950 or visit www.jdlegends.com.

Symphonic Elton

In a career spanning five decades, Elton John has too many popular songs to include in one show. However, if anyone knows how to craft a powerful, hit-filled set it’s Craig A. Meyer, who has earned a global reputation for “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute.” The piano-playing singer is joining the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for a Rockin’ Orchestra series concert presented by Dayton Performing Arts Alliance at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Cost: $27 to $90. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

Zeppelin II

Classic Albums Live isn’t a local group but it’s easy to be confused considering the Canadian group will be in Dayton three times in the first quarter of 2022. The Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents the group’s return to town for “Led Zeppelin II, " the first in a three-concert series. Classic Albums Live presents a note-for-note recreation of this classic release from late 1969 at Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Cost: $25 to $46. Next up in the series is Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Chronicle” on Feb. 4. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

DPO

Reena Esmail’s contemporary composition “My Sister’s Voice” is the centerpiece of Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s upcoming “East Meets West.” Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Masterworks Series concert at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 8. Hindustani singer Saili Oak and soprano Kasia Borowiec are featured on the piece. The program also features works by Strauss, Rameau and Mozart. Cost: $14 to $68. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

Yellow Cab

It’s looking a lot like an acoustic January at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Level Up Productions has three different shows starting with An Intimate Evening of Singer Songwriters on Saturday, Jan. 8. The 9 p.m. bill includes Charlie Jackson, David Payne, Brandon Good and John Duty. Cost: $7 presale, $10 day of show. On Friday, Jan. 14, it’s A Wintry Mix with Nasty Bingo and Friends. The local group will be joined by Sharon Lane, Danny Sauers, Jimmy Rogers and other talented Daytonians. Music begins at 9 p.m. Cost: $7 presale, $10 day of show. Winterfolk Fest 2022 at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 features the Katawicks, Biscuits & Gravy, David & Heather, Charlie & Amanda and the Nautical Theme. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Visit yellowcabtavern.com.

Winger

It’s a good time to be Kip Winger. The hard rock band that bears his name is booked steadily into the summer and is setting sail on the Monsters of Rock Cruise in February. The singer will also be performing solo on three dates with the Nashville Symphony in March. Winger the band hits the road for January dates, including a concert with special guests Firehouse at BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: $25 in advance, $35 at the door. Premium seating available for an additional $25 or add $50 for a single band VIP package. 937-526-9547 or www.bmikarts.com.

Oddbody’s

Rapper Blaze is back on the road for some rescheduled dates on the Return from the Grave Tour. This outing includes a stop at Oddbody’s Music Room, 5418 Burkhardt Road, Dayton, on Thursday, Jan. 13. This bill also features Redd, Insane E, Loc the Demigod, Capn Smoke, Ninja Newman, Lil Ceej, Saint Vengeance and Mile J. Cost: $15 general admission, $25 reserved booth seat. Next up at Oddbody’s is Bubba Sparxx with DJ Domino at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Visit facebook.com/oddbodys.

Signs of Life

It takes quite a bit of confidence to bill your band as the American Pink Floyd but Jon Stankorb’s Signs of Life has earned the moniker. The group, which formed in Cincinnati in late 2008, presents thematic sets with narrative threads enhanced by elaborate light shows and original video segments. Signs of Life performs at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Cost: Advance tickets are $25 reserved seating, $30 premium seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit sorgoperahouse.org.

Black Sabbath Tribute

There are plenty of Black Sabbath tribute bands working today. However, unlike Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience, few groups have different singers to handle the material of the heavy metal band’s two icon vocalists: Ozzy Osbourne and Ronnie James Dio. Sabbath performs at JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin, on Friday, Jan. 28. Cost: $10. Hollow: A Tribute to Alice In Chains opens the show. Call 937-746-4950 or visit www.jdlegends.com.

Battle of the Bands

Sound Valley partnered with The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton in early 2020 for the first Dayton Battle of the Bands. It was highly successful but didn’t happen in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The second event is back with weekly live rounds where performers are rated on scores from a panel of judges and audience votes. Round One of the second Battle of the Bands on Thursday, Jan. 13 features funk, rock and jam. Round Two on Thursday, Jan 20 features hip-hop, R&B and soul, while Round Three on Thursday, Jan 27 features alternative, punk and metal. Music begins at 7 p.m. The event continues weekly with the finale scheduled for Feb. 17. Call 937-410-0450 or visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Joe Buck

Whether as guitarist of roots rockers Th’ Legendary Shack Shakers or sideman to Hank Williams III, it’s hard to take your eyes off the charismatic Joe Buck. It’s no surprise to his many fans, the man known as Nashville’s anti-Nashville superstar has become an in-demand solo act. Buck brings his wild-eye antics to town for a show at Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton, on Friday, Jan. 21. Local musician Joe Waters will open the show. Call 937-938-6405 or visit blindbobs.com.

