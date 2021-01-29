‘Jeopardy!’ contestants whiff on Dave Chappelle 3 years after epic Wright Brothers fail

On a show that aired on Jan. 30, 2018, contestants received what was also a seemingly easy question about the Wright Brothers.

The answer is: “Named for the famous brothers and a WWI-era pilot, Wright-Patterson AFB is just east of this Ohio aviation city.”

Contestants at least made attempts at this question, giving the answers “Kitty Hawk,” “Columbus,” and “Akron.”

Hosting the 2018 episode was longtime host Alex Trebek who died at the age of 80 on Nov. 8. Following the failed Wright Brothers question, to which of course the answer was “Dayton, Ohio,” Trebek folded his hands together as if to say a prayer.

The “Dave Chappelle” question was worth $2,000, while the “Dayton” question was a mere $200 first-round question.