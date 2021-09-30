5 Miami Valley events worth your attendance this weekend

As autumn gradually transforms our landscape, several Miami Valley events will be celebrating the different elements of the season — from the vibrant, colorful days to the spooky nights.
From the celebration of German food and culture at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest to the after dark festivities at the Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt, these are some of the best and brightest events taking place this weekend.
🍁🍂🎃Minster Oktoberfest
When: Friday, Oct. 1-Sunday, Oct. 3
Where: Located one block west of the intersection of state Routes 119 and 66 in Minster
Details: The Minster Oktoberfest celebration includes a parade, live German music, German food, a 10k, numerous games, an arts and crafts area and more.
Cost: Free
🍁🍂🎃18th Annual Chocolate Festival
Credit: Jim Noelker
When: Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.
Details: Indulge in chocolate from professional chocolatiers, grab a bite to eat from food trucks and other local food vendors and enjoy the live entertainment, family-friendly activities and craft vendors.
Cost: Free
🍁🍂🎃Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Dayton’s largest German club will be celebrating Oktoberfest with plenty of authentic German food, music and beverages.
Cost: $5. Free for club members with cards, military personnel and students with an ID.
🍁🍂🎃Spring Valley Potato Festival
When: Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3
Where: Bledsoe Park in Spring Valley
Details: The Spring Valley Potato Festival features arts and crafts, live entertainment, a 5k, carnival rides, children’s games and plenty of food (and potatoes).
Cost: Free
🍁🍂🎃Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt
Credit: Greene County Parks & Trails
When: Friday, Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia
Details: The Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt was specifically created for those 55 years of age and older. Attendees will search for black eggs full of candy and prizes hidden in the woods after dark. Guests can register for the Cracked Egg Extreme Hunt by Oct. 2 on Greene County Parks & Trails’ website.
Cost: $5 per person
More info: gcparkstrails.com/events/extreme-egg-hunt