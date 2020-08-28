7 things to do this weekend

Metallica is coming to a big screen near you for a virtual drive-in concert on Aug. 29. ASSOCIATED PRESS

2. Metallica drive-in concert

Legendary rock band Metallica is the latest music act to take their show on the road, virtually, to drive-in theaters across the nation.

Encore Drive-in Nights presents the third event in its concert series with Metallica and special guests Three Days Grace on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Participating local drive-in theaters include the Melody 49 in Brookville, the Dixie Twin Drive-in Theatre in Dayton, the Caesar Creek Drive-in in Wilmington, the Holiday Auto Theatre in Hamilton, the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-in and the Starlite Drive-in in Amelia. Showtimes vary per theater.

Tickets start at $155 per vehicle and are still available at Ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. One ticket is good for admission for one standard passenger car or truck (RVs and limousines not permitted) with no more than six people.

3. Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally

Fashion and food trucks will come together this weekend for the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 4-9 p.m. The event, hosted by Fashion Remedy Mobile Boutique, will take place at Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

Vendors include Guyanese Kitchen, Courtland’s, Cupzilla, Bite Me corn dogs, Jamaican Joes, Shrimp Lips, The HomeStead Spud, Soca food truck, Momma’z Boyz food truck, Patriot Grill, HaolePino food truck, Rolling Indulgence food truck, NoirBeaute, Sugamomma Skin Care, Loc’d N Scent, Mermaid Kissez and more. Vendors are subject to change.

Face masks are required.

Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF

4. Warped Wing grand opening

Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Co. will open its ambitious new second location, The Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery, to the public on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The 20,000-square-foot facility at the crossroads of Springboro at State Routes 73 and 741 will house a tap room, a restaurant, an outdoor biergarten-style patio, a large space for barrel-aging beers, a test-pilot brewery, a distribution hub and event space, Warped Wing’s co-founders said.

The Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday (alcohol sales will cease at 10 p.m. as per statewide COVID-19 health order), and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

More than 100 artworks will be part of The Contemporary Dayton’s 26th Annual Art Auction .

5. Virtual art auction

The Contemporary Dayton’s 26th Annual Art Auction — one of its biggest fundraisers — has gone virtual this year. The event will be held Aug. 26 -30 with the auction on livestream at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

More than 100 works of art including paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry and sculpture in ceramic, wood, glass, and bronze created by artists from the Miami Valley will be available for online bidding and the live auction livestream. Prices start at $60.

Online bidding at thecontemporarydayton.org will close on Sunday at 9 p.m.

6. Fair food to go at Darke County Fair

On Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers can enter the Darke County fairgrounds in Greenville for free to access fair food vendors and order food to go.

The following vendors will be appearing at this carryout event:

- Bowman’s Tenderloin

- Frazier Steak Tips

- Martins Lemonade

- Kiwanis Sausage

- Fiske Fries

- Cheese Curds

- Rismiller Funnel Cakes

- Rismiller Soft Pretzels

- Ullerys Ice Cream

- Aim Specialties Doughnuts

- Tornado Potato

- Duncan’s Concessions

The fairgrounds are located at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

Credit: JIM WITMER

7. Brewery, Bistro plan epic collaboration

A special beer release at Toxic Brew Company this weekend is being billed as a one-day-only return engagement for Coco’s Bistro, which got its start in the Oregon District more than two decades ago.

The event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at Toxic Brew, 431 E. Fifth St., will celebrate the release of “OK Karen,” a special pilsner brewed by Toxic for Coco’s Bistro. Special food items will be provided by Bryan Ondre, Coco’s executive chef, and the restaurant’s bar manager, Nick Bohardt, will join Toxic Brew’s Haley McQuinn behind the bar.

The menu for the afternoon will include Coco’s Birdie, a buttermilk-fried chicken breast with lettuce, onion, pickle, harissa aioli on a brioche bun; a Falafel Burger, with pickled onion, cabbage, tahini ranch on a sesame bun; and Funfetti Cake, with blackberry buttercream. OK Karen will be available in 4-ounce, 10-ounce and 16-ounce servings, and a special tequila-based cocktail will also be available.