9 New Year’s Eve events to celebrate 2022

It has been 95 years since the Harlem Globetrotters first emerged with the goal of breaking down racial barriers with a mix of skilled basketball play, irreverent fun and a bit of old school entertainment. The internationally beloved team continues to innovate the sport with offerings like its Spread Game tour, which is schedule to hit 200 cities in 2021 and 2022. This outing includes the Harlem Globetrotters’ annual New Year’s Eve return to the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn, at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Doors open at 1 p.m. Cost: Tickets are $27 to $137 for courtside seats. Call 937-775-4789 or visit www.nuttercenter.com.

Jason Banks

Jason Banks started doing stand-up comedy 15 years ago but he got a huge boost when he started posting comedy videos on TikTok. His clips featuring his character Derek went viral and landed him a Los Angeles-based agent. Banks is launching a busy 2022 with a run at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Green, Beavercreek, on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Show times are 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday. This special engagement is 21 and older. Cost: $37. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com

Silent Disco

Yellow Cab, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton is putting its own spin on the New Year’s Eve party with a silent disco on Friday, Dec. 31. The dance party, held in conjunction with the venue’s annual midnight ball drop, allows attendees to slip on some headphones and move to the music. Revelers can dance to DJs spinning in one of three color-coded stations beginning at 8:30 p.m. It’s EDM from KimL on the green station, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s from Sexbox on blue and modern hip-hop from John Chapel on red. Cost: $10 presale, $15 the day of the event. The silent disco, presented by Level Up Productions, is 21 and older. Cover starts at 8 p.m. Call 937-424-3870 or visit yellowcabtavern.com.

Mr. Speed

It’s been more than 25 years since Rich Kosak and some buddies in Pittsburgh began covering songs by KISS. All these years later, Mr. Speed, a tribute to the legendary metal act, is still going strong with authentic costumes and stage effects. Mr. Speed rings in the New Year at JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Local band BlackWater opens the show. Cost: $25 to $35. Champagne and party favors included with admission price. Call 937-746-4950 or visit www.jdlegends.com.

Bar Granada

If you’re looking for a New Year’s Eve celebration with a bit of Latin flavor, Bar Granada, 5 W. Monument Ave., Dayton, could be the spot for you on Friday, Oct. 31. The downtown craft tequila bar will be celebrating from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with dance music from DJ Danny D. Cost: $10. Admission include party favors and a champaign toast at midnight. For table reservations, call 512-878-9005. For more information, visit bardayton.com.

Dublin Pub

Because COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 required bars to stop serving patrons at 10 p.m., Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton celebrated last New Year’s Eve at the top of each time zone until closing time. The downtown venue is ringing in 2022 with an all-night party but will still celebrate the occasion each hour starting with Germany New Year at 6 p.m. The party continues with Ireland at 7 p.m. and focuses on a new country at the top of each hour leading up to midnight. Cost: Free. Visit www.dubpub.com.

Two Social

One of the newest downtown establishments, Two Social, 123 E. Third St., Dayton, is celebrating its first New Year’s Eve beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The bar and events center, which opened in September, is also the rare downtown business with indoor axe-throwing lanes for rent for $19.99 per session. The Masquerade New Year’s Eve Party features a DJ spinning dance music until 2 a.m., drink specials and a champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Call 937-985-4277 or visit 2socialdayton.com.

Dinner and Dance

Since the mid-1970s, the members of American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, have celebrated their culture with special events. The local organization is closing out 2021 with a New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance on Friday, Dec. 31. Dinner of roast pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, dessert and drinks will be served from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Partygoers can dance to live music from the Frank Moravcik Band from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Cost: $20 for the dance, $30 for dinner and the dance. For reservations, call Mary Chidester at 937-287-4275. Visit www.accdayton.com.

