A cappella group Straight No Chaser to perform in Dayton this December

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Straight No Chaser will perform at the Schuster Center as a part of their “Back in the High Life” tour.

A little over a decade ago, Straight No Chaser ushered in the modern a cappella craze with their incredibly popular version of “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Since debuting their version of the holiday song, the group has managed to accrue more than one billion streams of their songs and have sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.