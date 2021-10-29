A cappella group Straight No Chaser to perform in Dayton this December

The chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will bring their impressive musical chops to Dayton this December.
On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Straight No Chaser will perform at the Schuster Center as a part of their “Back in the High Life” tour.
A little over a decade ago, Straight No Chaser ushered in the modern a cappella craze with their incredibly popular version of “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Since debuting their version of the holiday song, the group has managed to accrue more than one billion streams of their songs and have sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.
Earlier this month, Straight No Chaser released a deluxe version of their latest holiday album, “Social Christmasing.” The album features the group’s “signature twist” on Christmas favorites like “Silver Bells,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “A Long December,” along with original holiday songs. The new tracks on the deluxe version of the album include “Celebrate Me Home,” featuring Kenny Loggins, and “Christmas Show.”
Straight No Chaser fans will also get a kick out of their new recipe book, “Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine,” which features cocktail and food recipes, family traditions and other interesting anecdotes. The book will be released on Nov. 2 but is available for pre-order on Amazon.com.
Tickets range from $34.50 to $62.50 per person and can be purchased by visiting Dayton Live’s website. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
More information about Straight No Chaser can be found on the a cappella group’s website.
HOW TO GO
What: Straight No Chaser
Where: Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
When: Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $34.50-$62.50
Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.
FYI: Patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Masks must also be worn inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over.
About the Author