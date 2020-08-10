Antique fire equipment will be on display at Carillon Historical Park

Among the antique pieces of equipment planned to be on display will be a restored hand drawn hose cart which was pulled by firefighters when a community could not afford horses.

There will also be a 1950 mini pumper, a small truck used to get in and out of a fire quickly and a large-scale tiller truck from a collector in Urbana.

McClain said many find fire apparatus interesting because it stems from a childhood fascination with fire trucks.

The show will also coincide with a day the miniature train is running at Carillon Park. Rides will take place from 1- 4 p.m. and cost $1.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: 24th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show and Muster

WHERE: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 5. Park hours are Monday–Saturday: 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday: noon –5 p.m.

ADMISSION: Admission to the park is $12 per adult (ages 18–59), $10 per senior, $8 per child (3–17), Children under 3 and Dayton History members are free