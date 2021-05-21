dayton logo
X

Area arts center lands Waitress, Mannheim Steamroller and 8 other shows for new season

Entertainment | 1 hour ago
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer

Clark State Performing Arts Center announced the lineup for its 2021-22 season today.

Here’s the list of shows.

Tickets for all events will be available through ticketmaster.com in mid-July. For more information, go to the PAC’s website or social media pages.

The Performing Arts Center

“Waitress National Broadway Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2.

ExploreClark County commissioners to lift mask requirement in government buildings

Diamond Rio, 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Hairspray National Broadway Tour,” 7 p.m. Dec. 14.

Mannheim Steamroller, 7 p.m. Dec. 20.

ExploreMeijer offers $10 coupons for vaccinated customers

Anais Mitchell and the Bonny Light Horseman, 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar, 8 p.m. Feb. 26.

ExploreA new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vax badges

Aquila Theatre Company of London presents “The Great Gatsby,” 7 p.m. March 3.

”Fiddler on the Roof,” 7 p.m. March 9.

The TEN Tenors – “Love is in the Air,” 8 p.m. March 26.

ExploreBill outlawing use of firefighting foam with ‘forever chemicals’ clears House

The British Invasion – Live on Stage, 8 p.m. April 30.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top