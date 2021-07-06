Back in full force! Here’s your preview of the Montgomery County Fair next week

The fair was held on 30 acres of land at 1043 S. Main St. near downtown Dayton for 165 years until 2018. Since 2019, the Montgomery County Fair has taken place at 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Twp.

ADMISSION AND DEALS

Gates are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

The $10 admission includes grandstand events and free parking. Children under age 6 are admitted free with a paying adult. On Tuesday, July 13, veterans, senior citizens and first responders can enjoy half-price admission to the fair.

Tickets to the fair can be purchased online by visiting the Montgomery County Fair’s website.

The 169th annual Montgomery County Fair near Dayton, Ohio, will take place July 11-17. Here is what to expect at the fair, from food to entertainment to deals. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

AMUSEMENT FIXTURES

Rides will be open on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. All Day Ride Wristbands are $20 per person.

Aside from carnival rides, fairgoers can also enjoy a number of other amusement fixtures, including games, demo-derby, Tug-A-Truck, tractor pulls, pig races, a dog show, a petting zoo and a number of 4H and FFA programs. An entertainment tent will also showcase live acts throughout the week.

The Fairgrounds & Event Center of Montgomery County’s first phase includes two state-of-the-art buildings, the 26,000-square-foot Main Event Center and the 16,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall. Both are climate-controlled for year-round use for events.

The 169th annual Montgomery County Fair near Dayton, Ohio, will take place July 11-17. Here is what to expect at the fair, from food to entertainment to deals. Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

FOOD VENDORS

Oh, the fair food.

This year, over 20 food vendors will be on-site serving up a number of different food options, including midway classics like elephant ears, funnel cake and shaved ice, as well as more unique items like stromboli, bacon corn dogs and chipotle grilled chicken tacos.

The 169th annual Montgomery County Fair near Dayton, Ohio, will take place July 11-17. Here is what to expect at the fair, from food to entertainment to deals.

Explore Cincinnati Opera presents 2021 Summer Festival

ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

It wouldn’t be the fair without the always anticipated truck and tractor pull, taking place between Sunday, July 11 and Friday, July 16. These entertainment events, including the tractor pull, are free with paid admission. One of the most highly anticipated events of this year’s activities is the Rolling Stone Rodeo, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Horse Arena. The event is included with paid gate admission.

A full schedule of events taking place throughout the week can be found by visiting the Montgomery County Fair’s website.

HOW TO GO

What: The 169th Montgomery County Fair

When: July 11-17. Open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.

Cost: Daily admission $10/person, age 6 and under free with paying adult. Includes parking, if available. Discounted pricing will be available for veterans, senior citizens and first responders on Tuesday, July 13.

More info: Website