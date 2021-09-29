Beer relay races, German food and more at Minster Oktoberfest this weekend

Minster is a small village located approximately one hour north of Dayton. Every year, their Oktoberfest weekend attracts a crowd roughly three times the size of its population of near 3,000.
This year’s festival will take place this weekend, Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3.
Minster Oktoberfest was born in the 1970s by two community-service organizations, the Kiwanis and Jaycees. While brainstorming how to raise funds for their organizations, which included a brief stint selling light bulbs door to door, they attended an Oktoberfest-like festival and a different kind of light bulb went off.
After doing their research and securing a personal bank loan, the Kiwanis and Jaycees debuted the first Minster Oktoberfest. The large crowds it attracted are a big reason why they’re still doing it 45 years later, and it is now the primary, if not only, fundraiser for more than 20 community-service organizations, including the Jaycees and the Kiwanis (now known as the Journeyman’s Club and the Minster Service Club, respectively).
Here are a few reasons you should attend Minster Oktoberfest.
🍻BEER RELAY RACES
The rules are simple. Thirty-four teams of four people each will run a relay race carrying beer trays. They will have to negotiate several obstacles while spilling as little beer as possible. Spilling an entire cup (or tray) is an automatic disqualification, while spillage will count against you. The best beer tray relay racers possess a combination of speed, balance, coordination and a sense of humor. The race will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday on 4th St. Registration is already full for this year’s Beer Tray Relay.
🍻JUG HOIST
The Jug Hoist immediately follows the beer tray relay race at 4 p.m. Saturday. Twenty-four people, including the male and female champions of 2018 if they wish to participate, will hold a jug of beer at arms-length with their index and middle fingers (no thumbs), their knees locked, their other arm flat at their side, and standing straight up (no leaning backward). Judges will watch and decide who’s abiding by the rules and who isn’t.
🍴THE FOOD
Various civic organizations will put up food vendor booths at Minster Oktoberfest. The menu encompasses traditional German and American comfort food. You will find sausage and sauerkraut sandwiches, sauerkraut balls, shredded pork, Bahama burgers, German potato salad, hot dogs, Reubens, grilled cheese sandwiches, brats, metts, cheeseburgers, Philly cheesesteak, soft pretzels, cream puffs, apple strudel, funnel cakes, kettle corn, popcorn, cotton candy, and much more.
🎵LIVE MUSIC
The musical lineup at Minster Oktoberfest comprises German, polka, and dance music. The lineup includes The Klaberheads, the Autobahn Band, Buff Francis, Karma’s Pawn, Schnapps Band, Schnickelfritz and Zach and Steve Rosenbeck.
🥈OKTOBERFEST CLASSIC 10K
The Minster Oktoberfest 10k run takes place Sunday morning at Minster High School. The course is flat and will feature music along the way. There will be awards and prize money up to $300. There’s also a one-mile fun run. Registering on the day of the race is only $5.
🚗CAR SHOW
The Minster Oktoberfest car show features makes and models from all types and eras. You’ll see pre-war antiques, 1960s-70s muscle cars and the cars of tomorrow. Car show registration begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Judging is at 11 a.m. and awards will be handed out at 12:30 p.m. Registration is $10 per car. There will also be a DJ and raffle prizes for entrants. The car show takes place at Community Lanes.
✨OKTOBERFEST PARADE
The theme for the Minster Oktoberfest Parade 2021 is aptly named “Together Again.” The parade starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and proceeds throughout downtown Minster.
✨OTHER ACTIVITIES
Minster Oktoberfest will also feature a Miss Oktoberfest Pageant (ages 16-21) and a Little Miss Oktoberfest Contest (ages 5-6), an arts and crafts show and a coloring contest. A full schedule of events can be found by visiting Minster Oktoberfest’s website.
Credit: DAVID MOODIE
HOW TO GO
What: Minster Oktoberfest
Where: Minster, Ohio: One block west of the intersection of Ohio 119 and Ohio 66
When: Oct. 1-3. Festival hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 9:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
Cost: Free
More Info: www.minsteroktoberfest.com