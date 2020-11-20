‘Best ramen in Ohio’ is served right here in the Miami Valley, national web site says

Earlier this month, the national nutrition website “Eat This, Not That” (www.eatthis.com) put together a listing of the Best Ramen in Every State in the U.S.
The web site’s story described ramen as “the perfect food for the fall and winter months” and said it based its best-in-every-state conclusions on Yelp reviews.
Those reviews showed that Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield earned the shout-out as serving the best ramen in Ohio.
The story’s author wrote this about Speakeasy Ramen: “The restaurant is located out of the way of major traffic areas in Springfield but is no secret to local diners looking for good ramen. The menu changes near-daily to reflect fresh, local ingredients. The food is good, gourmet, and complemented by an innovative drink menu.”
Speakeasy Ramen’s Executive Chef Clayton Horrighs was trained in French and Italian cooking, but specializes in Japanese, Vietnamese and Korean cuisine. His mastery over many different cuisine styles and flavors is evident in the pan-Asian food coming out of the kitchen. He is an exciting chef who is as dedicated to traditional dishes as he is getting creative and mixing up styles and cuisine types.
In late 2019, Horrighs told this writer, “We are just going to keep changing and experimenting, so we hope to always have a new experience, even for people who eat here frequently. ... We are pushing boundaries that Springfield hasn’t seen before, and with great results. When we first opened, some people thought this concept wouldn’t work in Springfield, but people were excited about it. This opens the door for more exotic and experimental cuisine, and we love that.”
How to go
What: Speakeasy Ramen
Where: 365 Ludlow Ave, Springfield
Special orders: Since the restaurant makes everything in-house, it’s easy to control and create options for those with food allergies or special diets.
More information: (937) 324-3722 or www.facebook.com/speakeasyy