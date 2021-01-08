‘Bingo’ prizes are up for grabs in downtown Dayton

Downtown Dayton Partnership has announced the debut of the Downtown Dayton Winter Bingo card, a new way to explore downtown and create a citywide adventure. “Players” who visit downtown can complete challenges that are interwoven in the exploration of downtown’s arts, culture, shopping and entertainment, partnership officials said.

“We hope people take the chance to explore downtown, support our small-business community, learn about a new spot in downtown Dayton, and continue to safely visit downtown restaurants, shops, arts galleries and more in the new year” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.