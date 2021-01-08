‘Bingo’ prizes are up for grabs in downtown Dayton

Your next adventure in downtown Dayton could be rewarded with prizes.
Downtown Dayton Partnership has announced the debut of the Downtown Dayton Winter Bingo card, a new way to explore downtown and create a citywide adventure. “Players” who visit downtown can complete challenges that are interwoven in the exploration of downtown’s arts, culture, shopping and entertainment, partnership officials said.
“We hope people take the chance to explore downtown, support our small-business community, learn about a new spot in downtown Dayton, and continue to safely visit downtown restaurants, shops, arts galleries and more in the new year” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
The game began Thursday, Jan. 7 and will continue through Feb. 15. The full bingo board of challenges is available at the Downtown Dayton Winter Bingo page of the DDP website and on a Facebook event page.
A total of five winners will be chosen at the end of Winter Bingo to receive a “Downtown Dayton Prize Pack,” including more than $100 in gift cards to downtown restaurants, bars and retailers. Participants must submit completed bingo cards on or before Feb. 15 to be eligible for prizes.
The challenges include opportunities to explore in-person following social-distancing guidelines, or tasks that can be completed online from home. If participants complete five challenges in a row on the game card to make a “bingo,” players can submit their card into the drawing to win prizes, according to a DDP release.
Rules:
1. Complete 5 squares in a row (horizontal, vertical, or diagonal) to make a bingo.
2. Snap a photo or take a screen grab to prove that you completed the task. All tasks must be completed using a downtown Dayton business or location.
3. Email completed bingo entry and supporting proof to intern2@downtowndayton.org to be entered to win prizes from the Downtown Dayton Partnership.