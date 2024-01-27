Boonshoft’s annual ‘Hedgehog Day’ on Feb. 2 to feature special guest

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton is conducting its annual “Hedgehog Day” event on Feb. 2 and this year there will be a special guest making an ap

The Boonshoft’s website, boonshoft.org, has a calendar of events for the day, which goes as follows:

9 a.m. Seating begins

9:30 a.m. Hedgehog Proclamation

9:40 a.m. Walnut the Four Toed hedgehog meet and greet

9:50 a.m. Meet some additional ambassador animals and their keepers!

Guests who arrive early will also get to take part in a hedgehog conservation craft, where they can learn more hedgehogs, according to Taylor Hoffman, director of marketing.

It’s no secret this event coincides with another mammal-based holiday — “Groundhog Day.” As it turns out, “Hedgehog Day” is a Roman holiday similar to the one we now and love, but actually precedes it.

The Boonshoft’s website also has a section discussing the history of the holiday. While starting in Rome, the tradition passed down to other European nations as well, mainly Ireland. So, at the start of every February, the Irish would be on the lookout for various small mammals, in this case, hedgehogs. If no hedgehog was found, that meant that winter was staying for the long haul.

Previous coverage: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery opens mole rat exhibit

Hedgehogs are not native to the Americas, so it wasn’t appropriate to continue looking for hedgehogs. As the years went on, the groundhog became the small rodent of choice for predicting the weather for the season.

How to go

What: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s Hedgehog Day

Location: 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton

When: Seating begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 2, event at 9:30 a.m.

More info: boonshoft.org or call 937-275-7431

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

