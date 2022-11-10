New local beer in honor of veterans will help raise funds for wall at park

While the new veterans’ beer is to draw attention to the Butler County Veterans Services Commission’s resources and causes, a portion of the proceeds of the beer sales will go to a Hamilton Community Foundation fund set up to raise money for the maintenance and upkeep of the memorial wall at Veterans Park at 20 New London Road.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Hamilton Community Foundation fund set up, called the Butler County Veterans Memorial Maintenance Fund. Donations inspired by the new citrus hopped golden ale at Municipal Brew Works aren’t the only new money coming into the maintenance fund. The Casual Pint held a Dine2Donate on Wednesday to benefit the fund.

The idea to create a beer with a Hamilton brewery was brought up by Steve Harbin, a service officer with the Butler County Veterans Services Commission, about a year ago. He said it would be neat to do what IGY6 aims to do: honor veterans, as well as raise awareness and support to maintain the veterans’ memorial wall on New London Road.

“In the end, the benefit is we’ll be able to maintain that veterans’ wall again that’s not been taken care of in quite a long time,” Harbin said.

There has not been an update to the wall since those Butler County residents died in the Vietnam War, he said. And for not to have any of the Iraq or Afghanistan war veterans killed in action honored on the wall is “disheartening.”

But what it comes down to, he said, is funding.

HOW TO GO

What: I Got Your 6 ale tapping

Where: Municipal Brew Works brewhouse at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 600 N. B St., Hamilton

When: Open 3:30 to 10 p.m. Friday

Other: www.municipal.beer