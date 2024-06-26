Voodoo Brewing Co. in West Chester has grand opening this week

That’s about to change.

Lister, a 2000 Lakota West High School graduate, is opening her first restaurant/bar this week at the Streets of West Chester. She’s a franchisee of Voodoo Brewing, which will be located in the former Mitchell’s Fish Market near Mane Event and Top Golf.

The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

This will be the first Voodoo Brewing location in Butler County and the third in the state with others in Cincinnati and Cleveland, she said.

Years ago, she decided to fully commit to restaurant ownership and discovered Voodoo Brewing, a fast-growing brewpub concept.

She inquired about a franchise, and unlike other restaurants/bars franchises she contacted, she said Voodoo Brewing took the time to answer all her questions and concerns.

Following a phone interview, Lister knew Voodoo Brewing was “the right fit for me,” she said.

She was impressed by the company’s unique brand, its vast menu, successes in the state and with plans for additional franchises.

“This has been a very long time coming,” she said when asked about owning a business. “I’m super excited.”

But she also understands the risks of owning a restaurant/bar. There are more “for lease” signs than “anniversary celebrations” in the windows.

Lister said it was important to find a location in West Chester, her hometown. Drawn by the unique appeal and community-focused approach of Voodoo Brewing, she felt passionate about providing a great restaurant and brewery experience to her Butler County community.

She wants to “give back” to the community and hopes being a business owner provides that opportunity.

“I love it here,” she said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Lister will remain at her full-time job: a probation officer for Butler County courts where she has worked for 17 years, she said.

When asked if there are similarities between a restaurant owner and a probation owner, she said the justice system is “a beast of its own.”

When she’s not working as a probation officer, Lister said she will be at Voodoo Brewing.

The beer at Voodoo Brewing is shipped from Pennsylvania. The bar also will offer local craft beers, Lister said.

The food menu will feature a full line of sandwiches, seafood options and desserts, she said. The menu will have “a local flare,” she said.

How to go

What: Voodoo Brewing

Where: 9456 Water Front Drive, Streets of West Chester

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Phone: 513-847-1051

More: facebook.com/voodoowestchester