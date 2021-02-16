Brewery specializing in non-alcoholic beers expands footprint into Ohio, Dayton

Minneapolis-based brewers Hairless Dog Brewing Company announced it’s expanding its footprint to include Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee by partnering with Heidelberg Distributing Company. Zach Leanard, Hairless Dog territory manager, said customers will begin seeing Hairless Dog on store shelves next month.

Some “near beers” that consider themselves non-alcoholic often are labeled as containing less than 0.5% alcoholic content. However, the Hairless Dog brewery says it has invented a new process that brings that percentage to zero.