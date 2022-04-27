dayton logo
X

BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention is coming to Dayton

Combined ShapeCaption
The event will be held at the Dayton Convention Center on Aug. 6 and 7 with unique art and attractions.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top