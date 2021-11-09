Brightside Music & Event Venue announces 2021-22 lineup

“We’re really trying to provide a mix of quality events, and we’re not done booking yet!” Ballengee said. “Look for additional announcements, especially in 2022. We’re still firming up events, and of course, everything is pending the status of COVID.”

The Brightside’s new season is set to kick off tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 9, with a performance by the New Orleans-based outfit The Nth Power and Cincinnati-based big band Ernie Johnson From Detroit.

“People know my dance parties, and this one is going to be extra epic,” Ballengee said of Tuesday’s show.

Caption The Nth Power. CONTRIBUTED.

The following is The Brightside Music & Event Venue’s full roster of shows in its brand new season:

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021: Power Funk from The Nth Power and Ernie Johnson From Detroit

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021: “A Night in Paris” featuring Howard Hewett and fashion from Curvy Kouture

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021: Jazz Fusion with Jonathan Scales Fourchestra

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021: Ekoostik Hookah with special guests Subterranean

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021: Dayton Dinner Theater premiere featuring "Star Wars" and live jazz

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021: Celtic rock with Scythian and Arbo

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021: The 10th Annual Werksgiving Celebration featuring The Werks and Dustin Smith & The Daydreamers

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021: Soul-Reggae-Funk Dance Party with Jah Sol and Solistic

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021: Katrina Reelfish Presents a Holiday Drag Brunch and Dayton Dinner Theater featuring "Christmas Vacation" and live jazz during the evening

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021: HoliDayton

Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 – Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “Elf”

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021: Miss May I with special guests TBA

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022: JoJo Stella and T-Shirt Material

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands – Round 1 featuring funk, rock ‘n roll and jam

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater premiere featuring "Wizard of Oz" and live jazz

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands – Round 2 featuring Hip Hop, R&B and soul

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands – Round 3 featuring alternative, punk and metal

Sunday, Jan 30, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater premiere featuring "The Princess Bride" and live jazz

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands – Round 4 featuring folk, Americana and singer-songwriter

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022: Punk Rock Prom with Nightbeast, Safe Money, and Knavery

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater featuring "Caddyshack" and live jazz

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands – Round 5 featuring dance, electronic and experimental

Monday, Feb. 14, 2022: Valentine Day Dinner and Jazz with the Blue Heron Trio

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022: Femme Fatale Dayton Burlesque Revue

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 – ENMY with special guests TBA

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022: Sound Valley Winter Music Festival featuring the winner of the Dayton Battle of the Bands

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater featuring "Airplane" and live jazz

Saturday, March 5, 2022: Mardi Gras Extravaganza featuring Solistic and special guests

Sunday, March 13, 2022: Venus Rising Wellness Workshop during the day and the Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “The Holy Grail” at night

Sunday, March 27, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “Napoleon Dynamite”

Sunday, April 10, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “The Big Lebowski” and live jazz

Tickets for these shows can be purchased by visiting The Brightside’s website. (Not all tickets are currently on sale).

For the safety of guests, artists and staff, they’ve installed UV-C air sanitation in all of their HVAC units. In addition, guests are asked to wear masks unless a patron shows proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test or antibody test result.

The Brightside is located at 905 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton and has free, on-site parking.