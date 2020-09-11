Butter Cafe to host late-night comedy show with breakfast and a famous face this weekend

Food and drinks will be available for individual purchase, separate from the ticket price.

Wil Silvince will appear at a special event at Butter Cafe in Dayton on Sept. 13, 2020. CONTRIBUTED

Sylvince has made appearances on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and the syndicated music television show, “Showtime at the Apollo.”

“I think it’s exciting and it’s a much-needed excitement we need around here, too,” Beaver said. “I just think it will be really fun.”

Space is limited, as Butter Cafe will be honoring all social distancing guidelines. Guests will be asked to wear protective face coverings while entering or moving around the restaurant during the event.