Butter Cafe to host late-night comedy show with breakfast and a famous face this weekend

What this year calls for is a little wine, some delicious breakfast food for dinner and lots of laughs.
That’s all happening this weekend in downtown Dayton as comedian Wil Sylvince, aka “That Haitian Dude” makes his way to Butter Cafe as part of a special event that includes a night of cocktails, beer, wine and all the breakfast food that will fit in a belly already full of laughter, said Amy Beaver, Butter Cafe owner.
The evening breakfast comedy event on Sept. 13 will also feature stand-up comedians Caitlin Cook, Sean Patton and Cipha Sounds.
Butter Cafe, located at 1106 Brown St. in Dayton will host “Laughing Over Pancakes” Sunday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
A limited amount of tickets remain and are available for $5 each plus fees at eventbrite.com.
Food and drinks will be available for individual purchase, separate from the ticket price.
Sylvince has made appearances on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and the syndicated music television show, “Showtime at the Apollo.”
“I think it’s exciting and it’s a much-needed excitement we need around here, too,” Beaver said. “I just think it will be really fun.”
Space is limited, as Butter Cafe will be honoring all social distancing guidelines. Guests will be asked to wear protective face coverings while entering or moving around the restaurant during the event.